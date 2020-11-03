Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTDR stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

