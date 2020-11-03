Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.74 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.96. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

