Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock worth $6,337,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,591,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Insperity by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 471.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

