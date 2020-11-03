Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

