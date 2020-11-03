Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) versus Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and Select Interior Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 1.88 $68.16 million $3.29 28.95 Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.29 $6.98 million $0.27 25.63

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Select Interior Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Installed Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and Select Interior Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 5.14% 45.67% 10.38% Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Installed Building Products and Select Interior Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 5 9 0 2.64 Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $81.92, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than Select Interior Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Select Interior Concepts on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 180 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

