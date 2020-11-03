Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ ITRG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integra Resources stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

