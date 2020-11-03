Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Intel stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.