Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

