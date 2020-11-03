Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

