International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 325.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

