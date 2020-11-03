International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

