International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ICTEF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. International Container Terminal Services has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. The company also handles break bulk cargoes; and provides a range of ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers.

