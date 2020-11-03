International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV) Head to Head Review

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Game Technology and Hall of Fame Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.36 -$19.02 million $1.08 7.83 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Village has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Hall of Fame Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $11.39, suggesting a potential upside of 34.58%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.4% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Summary

International Game Technology beats Hall of Fame Village on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.