International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGT. 140166 lowered International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 86,995.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,610,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 778,294 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

