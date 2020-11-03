International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

