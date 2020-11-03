Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $316.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

