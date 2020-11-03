Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $4,300,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $316.42 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

