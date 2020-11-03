Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $705.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

