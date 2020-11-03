Inuvo (INUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INUV shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

