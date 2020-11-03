Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 271,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

