Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Holdings Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.