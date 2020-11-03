Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 824,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.