Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NVTA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $685,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.