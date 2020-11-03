iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) vs. Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Head to Head Comparison

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

0.6% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 8.61 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 904.37%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.