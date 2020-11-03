IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IRadimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.26. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IRadimed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IRadimed by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

