iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

