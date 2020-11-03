iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 14.37% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 453.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000.

NYSEARCA TOK opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

