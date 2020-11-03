iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,041,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

