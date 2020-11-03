iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

IWO opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

