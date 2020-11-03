iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

