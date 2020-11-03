iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $67,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

