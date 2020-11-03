Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

