Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

