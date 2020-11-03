IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.00 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

