J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of JBHT opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,605,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

