J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $191.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

