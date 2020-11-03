JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) Head-To-Head Review

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for At Home Group and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score At Home Group 1 6 5 0 2.33 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

At Home Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.03, suggesting a potential downside of 10.41%. Given At Home Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe At Home Group is more favorable than JanOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares At Home Group and JanOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio At Home Group $1.37 billion 0.79 -$214.43 million $0.57 29.42 JanOne $35.10 million 0.21 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

JanOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than At Home Group.

Volatility and Risk

At Home Group has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of At Home Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of At Home Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of JanOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares At Home Group and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Summary

At Home Group beats JanOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of June 04, 2020, it operated 219 stores in 40 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

