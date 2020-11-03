Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

