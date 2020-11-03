Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.20-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.20-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.35.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

