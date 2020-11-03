JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.