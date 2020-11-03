JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,070.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1,480.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in JD.com by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

