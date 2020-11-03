Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALDX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.