Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALDX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
