Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of F opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,040,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 321,719 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 53,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

