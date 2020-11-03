Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of TVTY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

