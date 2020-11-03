Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

