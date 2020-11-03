Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

NYSE JLL opened at $117.82 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $764,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

