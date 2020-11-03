JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €125.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.59 ($150.10).

SIE stock opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.85. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

