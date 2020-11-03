JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$19.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.22.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$15.55 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.