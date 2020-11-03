JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.17.

XOM opened at $33.99 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

