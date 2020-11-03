Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues remain near-term headwinds for Juniper. Moreover, lower-than-expected business in the Service Provider vertical along with decline in average selling price of products will likely hinder its top-line growth in the forthcoming quarters. Cisco’s acquisition of cybersecurity solutions provider Sourcefire could be an added pressure on Juniper’s security business. Stringent budget activities of the U.S. government is likely to adversely affect its Enterprise business. Lower-than-expected demand for non-Junos-based security products further add to its woes. However, Juniper reported relatively modest third-quarter 2020 results with top-line and bottom-line growth backed by solid momentum in Mist Systems.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

